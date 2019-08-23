Sunbelt Securities Cut Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Cordasco Financial Network Trimmed Stake

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $279.92. About 2.06M shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avista Makes Annual Cost Adjustment Filings in Oregon – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The pharmacy crunch: Leading employers spend 40% of costs on less than 1% of prescriptions – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.66 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 35,652 shares to 49,893 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Ltd reported 0.94% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers Natl Bank owns 420 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First In has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Philadelphia Co reported 2,407 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. S R Schill And Associates owns 2,126 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 80 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,676 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Ltd has 1,905 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,442 were reported by Adirondack Trust. Jones Companies Lllp has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,856 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru invested in 27,107 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Savant Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 5,265 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 53 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.