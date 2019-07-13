Sunbelt Securities Continues to Hold Position in Walmart (WMT); Sun Life Financial Raised Macerich Co (MAC) Holding by $1.68 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 13416.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 39,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.31 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 267.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, up from 2,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S EXPECTS CASH BUSINESS GROWTH IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TO OUTPACE EMERGING COUNTRIES IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Tuesday, June 25.

