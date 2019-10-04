Sunbelt Securities Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $574,722; Cannabis Science (CBIS)’s Sentiment Is 1

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment 1 in Q2 2019. It’s in 2019Q1. The ratio [12345], as 1 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 1 sold and decreased positions in Cannabis Science Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 309,180 shares, down from 389,180 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 103.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc acquired 1,566 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 3,085 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 1,519 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $119.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 8.96M shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Llc owns 99,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0% in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,400 shares.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.17 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

The stock increased 8.33% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.013. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 250,029 shares. Moreover, Horseman Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.77% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,300 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability has invested 3.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 0.79% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 53,599 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,642 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 600 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Tennessee-based Livingston Gru Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 666 were reported by Hartford Management Incorporated. Welch & Forbes Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 660 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc accumulated 1,413 shares. Coldstream Management stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated accumulated 367,677 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,655 shares.

