Sunbelt Securities Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Shelton Capital Management Lowered By $787.27 Million Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy's Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 07/03/2018 – DVI's EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada's Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 23/04/2018 – Nature's Own Introduces Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.98 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flowers Foods Inc. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Update – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity. On Thursday, March 14 MUKHERJEE DEBO bought $31,310 worth of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 1,550 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.