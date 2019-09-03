Sun Trust Banks (STI) Stake Held by Denali Advisors Llc; Mason Hill Advisors Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 353,468 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 44,488 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 101,574 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 9,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Vanguard Grp reported 79,965 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 200,359 shares. One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Swiss Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 370,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 138,128 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 314,027 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.08% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). James Investment Research reported 106,730 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Van Eck Assocs holds 0.33% or 20.22M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 584,569 are held by Prudential Inc. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 537,763 shares stake. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated, Kentucky-based fund reported 142,680 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 1,279 shares. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.09% or 176,290 shares. Security Natl Trust owns 150 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru has 0.25% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.11% or 900,730 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Associated Banc has invested 0.18% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bessemer Secs Ltd Co owns 0.19% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,350 shares. Pettee holds 0.59% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 15,669 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bartlett & Lc owns 1,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 141,700 shares to 197,500 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).