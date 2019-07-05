Sun Trust Banks (STI) Stake Has Lifted by Denali Advisors Llc; Omega Healthcare (OHI) Holder Exane Derivatives Has Trimmed Its Holding by $572,130

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.65M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare (OHI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 15 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 49 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 64 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Omega Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 534,052 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

