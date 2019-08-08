Sun Life Finl (SLF) Valuation Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut by $405,802 Its Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.04 Million; Shares Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 13,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $209.63. About 438,609 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 186,164 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 196,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 78,387 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 287,984 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 30,267 shares or 1.35% of the stock. S&Co Inc holds 0.42% or 19,500 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 85,264 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 14,765 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc reported 1,248 shares. Horan Cap Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomasville Retail Bank has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,373 shares. Milestone Group Inc Inc stated it has 2,349 shares. Argi Inv Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,034 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Lc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 88,053 shares. Carret Asset Limited holds 0.59% or 18,775 shares. Keating Counselors invested 4.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.