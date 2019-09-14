Sun Life Finl (SLF) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $780,028

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 22,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 111,939 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 88,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25 million shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 30/04/2018 – OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PURCHASE OF TAILSCO LTD/TAILS.COM (“TAILS”)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 84,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.63M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 462,405 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Allen Management has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 41,305 shares. Sei Invs Comm reported 95,525 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 590,209 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 38,140 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 50,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated owns 111,939 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.17 million shares. Grandeur Peak Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,058 shares. Raymond James owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 80,371 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited reported 57,585 shares. Spectrum Management holds 42 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0.04% or 5.92 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 6,155 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,951 shares to 5,072 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 7,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

