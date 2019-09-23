Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position Maintained by Cibc World Markets Inc; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding by $418,275

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 36688.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 6.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.10M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 724,707 shares traded or 43.65% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 553,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56 million, up from 541,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,003 shares. 47,719 were accumulated by Essex Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability. Sunbelt Securities invested in 1.22% or 84,018 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 15,247 shares. Stearns Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 25,921 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,301 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc owns 126,835 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0% or 11,435 shares. 6,415 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc. First Heartland Consultants owns 44,098 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 80,609 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 698,334 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 94,853 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap owns 1.85M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,312 shares to 8,020 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,190 shares, and cut its stake in Wi.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $30.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,157 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

