Sun Life Finl (SLF) Market Valuation Rose While Invesco LTD Lowered Its Stake; Linscomb & Williams Lifted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $474,853

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 14,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 975,534 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.47 million, down from 989,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 164,704 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $147.4. About 428,186 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Life highlights digital, reaffirms medium-term goals at investor day – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Life may buy back up to 3.03% of its common shares – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sun Life Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Sun Life Financial Inc.â€™s Subordinated Debentures – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4,296 shares to 10,017 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 445,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

