Sun Life Finl (SLF) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $11.06 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 771,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.12 million, down from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 724,707 shares traded or 43.65% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 80,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 214,363 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46M, down from 295,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 67.51% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 4,729 shares to 4,929 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 13,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $574.77 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

