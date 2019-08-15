Sun Life Financial Upped Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding; Independence Contract Drilling Has 2.26 Sentiment

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 43 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in Independence Contract Drilling. The hedge funds in our database now have: 50.67 million shares, up from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Independence Contract Drilling in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 30 New Position: 13.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 30.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 5,494 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 23,380 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 17,886 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $39.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 5.85 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Lc has 0.47% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 108,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Palouse Cap Mngmt has 99,047 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Naples Global Llc owns 17,071 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 77,516 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,102 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 23,881 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 287,394 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 128,187 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 62,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl owns 36,197 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 442 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5000 lowest target. $63.33’s average target is 44.79% above currents $43.74 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral” rating.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 11,539 shares to 26,054 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) stake by 5,423 shares and now owns 12,428 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity.

Msd Capital L P holds 13.86% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. for 4.47 million shares. Msd Partners L.P. owns 18.83 million shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.59% invested in the company for 194,787 shares. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 319,350 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.075. About 77,294 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

