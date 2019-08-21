Sun Life Financial Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $433,094; As Vmware (VMW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 6,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $184.64. About 2.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 89,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, down from 95,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $149.22. About 471,741 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 32.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware Eyeing Containers – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell’s Crown Jewel, With Thomas Lott (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.79 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

