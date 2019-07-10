Sun Life Financial Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Ibm Retirement Fund Boosted Position

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 80.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 18,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 22,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 7.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,122 shares to 12,981 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,626 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.44% stake. 114,066 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Montgomery Inv Management Incorporated owns 1.45% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 38,957 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 694,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eastern Bancorporation owns 348,836 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 1.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bb&T Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 1.13M shares. 4,376 are owned by Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc. Patten Gp holds 0.91% or 25,341 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 465,128 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 4,151 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.25% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vantage Prtn Limited Liability Co has 8.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 819,291 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,103 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 8.90 million shares. 10 reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Communications L L C has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 70,025 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82,286 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 99,532 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.81% or 584,610 shares in its portfolio. 18,259 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Lc. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,468 shares. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 344,748 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,026 shares. 3.28M are held by Primecap Ca. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.71 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

