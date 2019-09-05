Sun Life Financial Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $46.43 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 233,883 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 27.01 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WON’T GO BIG ON INCENTIVES ON AGING ESCAPE, EXPLORER; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 23/04/2018 – lmpossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Ford Is Said to Eye Halt to F-Series Output After Supplier Fire; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 28/04/2018 – Michael Martinez: Ford isn’t just looking at the train station, it’s targeting almost 50 (!) properties totaling at least; 21/03/2018 – Global Times: Ford in drive to rebuild ties with China

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 105.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 725,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.71M, up from 689,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 687,207 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 168,694 shares to 467,353 shares, valued at $132.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,700 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M.

