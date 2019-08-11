Sun Life Financial (SLF) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Decreased Stake; Harvest Management Upped Mitek Sys (MITK) Position

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 280,521 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 398,309 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 553,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 404,747 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mitek Systems – Growing Importance Of Identity Products – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will AMD’s Q2 Earnings Benefit from GPU Product Adoption? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP owns 15,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 27,065 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.09 million shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Associates reported 0.08% stake. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,649 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd holds 69,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 13,600 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 78,474 shares. Nuveen Asset owns 45,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,179 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley has 268,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 864,762 shares. Gabelli & Advisers reported 0.17% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 181,090 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $63.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands International by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is It To Be A Canadian Dividend Investor? – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Are These Canada’s 4 Best Financial Dividend Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Insurance Dividend Stocks – Life Insurance Or Casualty Insurance? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.