Sun Life Financial (SLF) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Boston Partners Has Decreased Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 273,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.30M, down from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 1.46 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 24,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,730 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 219,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 194,150 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 318,884 shares to 8.75M shares, valued at $910.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 96,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $279.20M for 28.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 95,090 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 820,365 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank accumulated 1,881 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Ltd has invested 0.79% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 201,500 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp. Sei Invs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Parkside State Bank & accumulated 415 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ing Groep Nv reported 65,589 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has 34,596 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Co owns 11,474 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 364,297 shares. Motco reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 330,435 shares to 344,714 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 148,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP).

