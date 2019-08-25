Sun Life Financial (SLF) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Its Stake by $1.21 Million; Logan Capital Management Increased Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stake by $10.12 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 66.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 23,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 59,090 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45M, up from 35,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 31,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 345,074 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, down from 376,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 510,665 shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares to 8,975 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp owns 68,271 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 5,902 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Lc has invested 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,948 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co accumulated 0.17% or 595 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 607,360 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc accumulated 1,338 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Asset Management One has 42,638 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp owns 309,229 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.13% or 1,069 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 19,584 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Management reported 633 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Subordinated Debentures – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Life’s SLC seeks private debt acquisition – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sun Life completes inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Dean Connor, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life, to speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit – GuruFocus.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.