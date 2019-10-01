Sun Life Financial (SLF) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Position by $1.25 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 56,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 267,488 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 323,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 726,529 shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $151.87. About 806,154 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 105,658 shares to 797,337 shares, valued at $41.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $580.32M for 11.43 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Rockland Tru Company has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,489 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 1.02M shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd holds 0.38% or 756,259 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 48,056 shares. Violich Capital owns 6,957 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Johnson Counsel Inc holds 9,784 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com holds 9,006 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,897 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 729 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.21% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 186,481 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

