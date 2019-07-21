Sun Life Financial Maintains Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Its Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Position by $88.90 Million; Stock Value Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 2604.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 79,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 7.31M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $123.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 52.12 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 3,895 shares. Carroll Associates accumulated 3,539 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney invested in 2.03% or 23,750 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,500 were accumulated by Everett Harris Comm Ca. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 114,322 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 55,413 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.93 million shares. King Luther Management Corp holds 0.05% or 16,538 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,667 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,556 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc holds 18,026 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 14,641 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corp invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. On Friday, May 17 STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 18,000 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,696 shares to 12,855 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,324 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,267 are held by Smith Salley Associates. Capital Limited Ca reported 0.06% stake. 84,061 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Lpl Ltd invested in 0.02% or 546,811 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Alphamark Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,349 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.56 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1.40 million shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,200 shares. Moreover, Whittier Communications Of Nevada has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 7.89M shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,919 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 19,486 shares. First Mercantile Com holds 0.04% or 14,596 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 163,531 shares.