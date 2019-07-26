Sun Life Financial Maintains Position in Consolidated Edison (ED); Equitec Specialists Decreased Its Holding in Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) by $567,000

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 106,518 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1411.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,981 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 insider sales for $155,987 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 29 shares worth $2,283 on Thursday, February 28. Cawley Timothy bought $2,353 worth of stock. McAvoy John had bought 60 shares worth $5,077 on Sunday, March 31. OATES JOSEPH P bought $846 worth of stock or 10 shares. Muccilo Robert bought $7,694 worth of stock or 87 shares. $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, June 30.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,689 shares to 248 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 10,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,518 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 127,901 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.71M shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 190 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,506 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Earnest Lc invested in 0% or 241 shares. Oakworth holds 1,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,437 are held by Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability. Northern Trust invested in 0.09% or 4.19 million shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 6,927 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 2,452 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0.19% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Round Table Service Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,002 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.99% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 12,012 were reported by Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 2.39 million shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,895 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.