Sun Life Financial Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $313,956; Founders Capital Management Trimmed Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stake by $2.31 Million as Stock Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 18,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 24,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 2.93M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71,229 shares to 73,281 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family stated it has 120,000 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP holds 0.02% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Group reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 53,881 were reported by Alexandria Limited. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peak Asset Ltd Liability holds 3.34% or 181,910 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 917,836 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 776,587 shares. Laffer Investments holds 12,880 shares. Harbour Management Lc holds 54,295 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,339 shares. Vident Advisory invested in 53,997 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 115,000 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Kornitzer Inc Ks accumulated 0.98% or 1.01M shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.51 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,644 shares to 24,223 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New by 41,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Keating Counselors has 9,651 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Mkts holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 234,292 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 3,365 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jones Lllp owns 96,680 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,428 shares. 5,319 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Gladius Management LP reported 28,377 shares. White Pine Capital Lc invested in 28,309 shares. Eaton Vance owns 1.60M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Independent Invsts reported 7,300 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).