Sun Life Financial Lowered Holding in Coty (COTY) as Stock Price Rose; Reaves W H & Company Stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) Raised as Market Value Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 26,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 245 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 26,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 447,563 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 21,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.13M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 245,937 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOO) by 2,762 shares to 30,668 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contrarius Inv Management accumulated 314,539 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 219,600 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited stated it has 1.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 33,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Daiwa Securities Gp owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 18,817 shares. 21,044 were accumulated by National Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 76,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 803,483 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 8.97 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 48,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 41,662 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cipher Cap LP owns 87,820 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. Shares for $325,962 were bought by Singer Robert S on Friday, August 30. Laubies Pierre bought $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier. On Friday, August 30 the insider HARF PETER bought $9.98 million.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.37 million for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 12,900 shares to 13,205 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Llc holds 0% or 510 shares. 23 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). Mufg Americas reported 100 shares. Assetmark owns 127,858 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Opus Management reported 48,740 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 716,825 shares. 5,830 are owned by Hallmark Cap Management. Advisors Asset Management owns 9,018 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 29,200 shares. 100 were reported by Qci Asset Mngmt. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 4,932 shares.

