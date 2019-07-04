Sun Life Financial Lowered Aes (AES) Position; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Shorts Up By 7.08%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. CPIX’s SI was 87,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 81,900 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 33 days are for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s short sellers to cover CPIX’s short positions. The SI to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 5,436 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 6.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Expands into Oncology Support; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Wed, 3/21/2018, 8:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland OPEB Board Wed, 4/25/2018, 2:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 5:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 23/04/2018 – Cumberland Trust Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets under Administration; 08/05/2018 – Cumberland Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Clo Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Cumberland Park Clo, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Housing Authority Wed, 4/18/2018, 6:00 PM

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 34.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc analyzed 31,780 shares as Aes Corp (AES)'s stock declined 4.81%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 59,538 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 91,318 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $104,214 activity. Galante Joseph C bought $9,351 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Monday, April 1. JACOBS JOEY A bought $22,578 worth of stock. 1,526 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares with value of $9,351 were bought by KAZIMI A J. $12,447 worth of stock was bought by Krogulski Kenneth on Friday, April 12.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $98.66 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 28.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. 2.58 million shares were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W, worth $41.58 million on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 46,779 shares to 47,834 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,494 shares and now owns 23,380 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.