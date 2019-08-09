Sun Life Financial Lifted Oneok (OKE) Position By $347,346; Ing Investments Distributor (IRR)’s Sentiment Is 0.54

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 24.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 5,034 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 25,546 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 20,512 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $28.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 1.50 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

Ing Investments Distributor LLC (IRR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 7 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced their positions in Ing Investments Distributor LLC. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.44 million shares, down from 3.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Investments Distributor LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,696 shares to 12,855 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 314 shares and now owns 511 shares. Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas stated it has 6,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank reported 0.02% stake. Miller Howard Ny holds 2.84% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1.47 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Da Davidson has 32,257 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 3,954 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cv Starr Comm Inc Trust invested in 248,220 shares or 7.62% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 0.67% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kentucky Retirement has 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.26% or 979,300 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Freestone Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 65,966 shares. Navellier And Associates stated it has 70,375 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $104.95 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund for 223,315 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 216,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, One Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,716 shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6236. About 19,969 shares traded. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

