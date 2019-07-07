Sun Life Financial Increases Stake in Altria Group (MO); As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Market Value Rose, Verity & Verity Decreased Position by $395,928

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,440 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 31,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 426,258 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,950 shares to 9,452 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,108 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Company has 16,016 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 41,166 shares. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 2,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd invested in 0.03% or 7,392 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 2,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset reported 9,580 shares stake. Grassi Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 123,555 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 7,316 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Management invested in 7,078 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 8,048 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cleararc holds 45,488 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.4% or 309,366 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 57,731 shares. 232,911 were accumulated by Blair William & Il.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria surprises with U.S. cigarette price hike – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Altria’s Cigarette Price Hike Really the Bullish Sign Analysts Think? – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “E-Cig Ban Stubs Out This Tobacco Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.07% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nomura Holding has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 233,238 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,129 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 83,072 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 44,103 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 11,561 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hudock Cap Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 100,000 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% or 33,968 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 66,646 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of stock or 2,297 shares. Shares for $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Watson Patricia A. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PDOB, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TSYS Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.