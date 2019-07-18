Sun Life Financial Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $808,990; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Declined While Gfs Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 347.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.18M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,732 shares to 5,564 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (IVV) by 29,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,590 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hudock Capital Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 377 shares. The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 45,944 were reported by Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 91,689 shares. Everence Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Palouse has invested 2.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Charter Trust has 10,911 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 9.71M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Guild Investment Mngmt holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,620 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur Com invested in 66,500 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8,070 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).