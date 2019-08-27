Sun Life Financial Increased By $362,604 Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake; PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (PRGAF) Sellers Decreased By 0.88% Their Shorts

PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:PRGAF) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. PRGAF’s SI was 67,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 68,500 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 85 days are for PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:PRGAF)’s short sellers to cover PRGAF’s short positions. It closed at $70.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 30.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 5,494 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 23,380 shares with $1.55M value, up from 17,886 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $37.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 2.19M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Pargesa Holding SA operates in various industry and services sectors in Switzerland, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Holdings and Imerys. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers functional additives used in construction and paper production; monolithic refractories for high-temperature industries, such as steelmaking, casting, petrochemicals, glass, cement, etc.; and mineral specialties for mobile energy, electronics, and unconventional oil exploration.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 35.51% above currents $41.96 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Co holds 11,816 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 43,804 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.06% or 8,676 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Reaves W H Inc reported 0.6% stake. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 181,555 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 1St Source Savings Bank owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,056 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 9.54 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Com Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pnc Fin Gru holds 0.05% or 821,392 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cs Mckee Lp has invested 1.64% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orleans Mngmt Corp La stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16.