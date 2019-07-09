Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

We will be comparing the differences between Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.80 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Sun Life Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. From a competition point of view, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sun Life Financial Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. has an average price target of $49.5, and a 17.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 70.5%. About 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

Sun Life Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.