Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.63 N/A -3.12 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 18.85% at a $49.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sun Life Financial Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 42.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.15% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. was less bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Sun Life Financial Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.