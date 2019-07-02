Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|3.04
|13.05
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|7
|1.63
|N/A
|-3.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Sun Life Financial Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|11.7%
|0.9%
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|-25.9%
|-17.1%
Risk and Volatility
Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Sun Life Financial Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Sun Life Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 18.85% at a $49.5 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Sun Life Financial Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 42.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.15% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|-3.36%
|-1.27%
|13.56%
|8.23%
|-7.78%
|19.61%
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|-3.87%
|2.27%
|2.27%
|3.3%
|-36.19%
|31.09%
For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. was less bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
Summary
Sun Life Financial Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
