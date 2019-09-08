Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.18 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Sun Life Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sun Life Financial Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.5, while its potential upside is 16.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares and 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. was more bullish than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.