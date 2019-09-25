Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 41 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31 Alleghany Corporation 687 1.44 N/A 20.61 33.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alleghany Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sun Life Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Alleghany Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sun Life Financial Inc. and Alleghany Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means Sun Life Financial Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Alleghany Corporation has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. and Alleghany Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Sun Life Financial Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 1.26%. On the other hand, Alleghany Corporation’s potential upside is 0.32% and its consensus price target is $800. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sun Life Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than Alleghany Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares and 84.2% of Alleghany Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Alleghany Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71% Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. was more bullish than Alleghany Corporation.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats Sun Life Financial Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.