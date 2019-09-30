Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Reaches $44.92 52-Week High; Key Energy Services (KEG) SI Increased By 0.3%

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. KEG’s SI was 3.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 3.45 million shares previously. With 350,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)’s short sellers to cover KEG’s short positions. The SI to Key Energy Services Inc’s float is 35.95%. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 10,940 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 16/03/2018 KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC KEG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE $17; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES: CEO RESIGNATION, NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Chief Fincl Officer Marshall Dodson Named Interim CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.46 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 17 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $577.24 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

