Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Reaches $44.53 52-Week High; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Open Text (OTEX) Stake By $5.83 Million

The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high and has $47.65 target or 7.00% above today’s $44.53 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.12 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $47.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.83B more. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 56,260 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.12 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $574.77 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

