Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) EPS Estimated At $1.29; Shorts at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh (MMP) Raised By 5.92%

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh (NYSE:MMP) had an increase of 5.92% in short interest. MMP’s SI was 7.36M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.92% from 6.95M shares previously. With 753,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh (NYSE:MMP)’s short sellers to cover MMP’s short positions. The SI to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh’s float is 3.24%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 344,956 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to report $1.29 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_SLF’s profit would be $764.52 million giving it 11.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 4.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 489,988 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% stake. 96,761 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp holds 3,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 5,900 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,126 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 1.59M were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. Aviance Partners Ltd Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Credit Suisse Ag owns 144,253 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5 shares. 4,208 were reported by Fin Advisory Ser Inc. Manchester Cap Management holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young Comm Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 5.99% above currents $65.29 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 Joung Chansoo bought $336,414 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,000 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.91 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.