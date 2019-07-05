Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sun Life Financial Inc. has 54.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sun Life Financial Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 0.90% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sun Life Financial Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. N/A 38 13.05 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Sun Life Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.33 1.56 1.67 2.48

$49.5 is the consensus target price of Sun Life Financial Inc., with a potential upside of 18.17%. The potential upside of the peers is -97.99%. Given Sun Life Financial Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sun Life Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Sun Life Financial Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Life Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s competitors are 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.