Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Comparison side by side

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31 Enstar Group Limited 174 2.25 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 highlights Sun Life Financial Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enstar Group Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sun Life Financial Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enstar Group Limited has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sun Life Financial Inc. and Enstar Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.91% for Sun Life Financial Inc. with average target price of $49.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Enstar Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 87.8%. About 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. was more bullish than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.