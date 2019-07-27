Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analysts See $1.25 EPS; Jefferies Group Has Lowered Bb&T (Call) (BBT) Stake By $699,200

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Bb&T Corp (Call) (BBT) stake by 42.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 15,200 shares as Bb&T Corp (Call) (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 20,500 shares with $954,000 value, down from 35,700 last quarter. Bb&T Corp (Call) now has $39.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to report $1.25 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_SLF’s profit would be $738.81 million giving it 11.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 450,846 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 8.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of stock or 3,890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 58,277 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Maryland Capital Management owns 62,159 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 148,307 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Associated Banc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 298,835 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,139 shares. Monetary Management Gru invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dupont Mgmt owns 8,458 shares. Cambridge Co reported 7,267 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 31,081 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division stated it has 8,468 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.16 million shares.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 63,900 shares to 94,500 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co (Put) stake by 31,400 shares and now owns 57,700 shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was raised too.

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.60 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.