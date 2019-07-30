Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analysts See $0.94 EPS; Ugi (UGI) Shorts Up By 2.81%

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report $0.94 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.08% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. SLF’s profit would be $555.31 million giving it 11.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 4.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 249,207 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN

Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI) had an increase of 2.81% in short interest. UGI’s SI was 3.66 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.81% from 3.56 million shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 3 days are for Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI)’s short sellers to cover UGI’s short positions. The SI to Ugi Corporation’s float is 2.12%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 1.66 million shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.74 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Among 3 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sun Life Financial had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by IBC to “Sell”. The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Scotia Capital. Argus Research maintained Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) on Monday, July 1 with “Buy” rating.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

