Sun Life Financial Holding In Keycorp (KEY) Was Boosted; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Held by Moab Capital Partners Llc

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 1971.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 57,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 2,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 6.78 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Moving On From Red Hat – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ferrari N.V. (RACE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig has invested 2.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 1,559 shares. Swedbank accumulated 344,458 shares. York Global Advisors Lc accumulated 422,395 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Limited Company invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Assocs Management owns 4.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 740,336 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 265,056 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.09% or 86,319 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt reported 22,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sit owns 27,355 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Havens Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 75,090 shares or 13.28% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,055 shares. Bancorporation holds 5,258 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 201 shares to 5,699 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania invested 0.1% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Westover Advisors Llc has 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 3,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 725,758 shares. Acg Wealth reported 11,722 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd owns 50,850 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability holds 141,386 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 193,705 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 24,825 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 927,941 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 34,575 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 11,347 shares to 587 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KeyBank Introduces The Small Business Wellness Index – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deal premium key for CBS-Viacom talks – Imperial – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ocwen Financial Announces Updates on Key Business Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company Receives Key Licence Amendment from Health Canada – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.