Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Its Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Alesco Advisors Raised Holding

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $367.67. About 3.34M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 3,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183,000, down from 4,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 386,635 shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOO) by 2,762 shares to 30,668 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.33 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc invested in 0.77% or 7,772 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.89% or 274,237 shares. Interest Inc Ca owns 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 6,363 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.09% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 275,446 were accumulated by Sandhill Ptnrs. 15,492 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Llc. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 16,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 100,459 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company reported 0.08% stake. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 20,921 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested in 30,849 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 101,669 are owned by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company.

