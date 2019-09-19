Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $549,746; Valuation Rose; Green Street Investors Has Lowered Its Holding in Hcp (HCP) by $756,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 52.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 14,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 13,036 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 27,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 361,995 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 391,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, down from 415,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.52M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 8,402 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pacific Global Investment reported 11,348 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 6,113 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 2,246 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10,147 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 24,966 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company reported 5,410 shares. Peoples Ser reported 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd reported 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 1,813 shares.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09M for 15.48 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOO) by 2,762 shares to 30,668 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd has 3,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Trust Advisors LP reported 433,150 shares. 1.27M are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 360,065 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 28,061 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 85,798 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 94,159 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc reported 114,400 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Centurylink Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.54% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fdx Advsr owns 28,957 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.