Sun Life Financial Has Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $1.59 Million; Market Value Declined; Interface (TILE) Position Held by Trillium Asset Management Llc

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2924.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 2,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 348.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 303,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,863 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 87,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 161,978 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 25,840 shares to 90,387 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,860 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 74,181 shares. Panagora Asset owns 395,011 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 46,604 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 6.22M shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has 807 shares. Cambiar Invsts Llc invested in 0.07% or 192,991 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 117 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 4,013 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 764,310 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has 0.09% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 516,349 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 22,200 shares stake. Susquehanna International Llp accumulated 0% or 14,834 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 7,769 shares to 23,108 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 31,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,538 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).