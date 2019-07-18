Sun Life Financial Has Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $1.59 Million; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 1.15M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2924.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 2,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,074 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International Inc (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser: What Happened? Investment-Worthy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160 were accumulated by Smithfield. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 17,636 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 10,036 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 65,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11.54 million shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 13,552 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 210 shares stake. Trust Co Of Virginia Va stated it has 20,235 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 2,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin accumulated 15,661 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 328 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 54,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 4.10M shares. Orleans Cap Corporation La invested in 35,235 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Lc reported 12,827 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.23% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Greenlight accumulated 2.61% or 736,446 shares. Pension stated it has 7,566 shares. D E Shaw invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Daiwa Gru holds 6,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snow Capital Management LP holds 2.38% or 755,110 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 443,925 shares. Raymond James owns 116,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Morgan Stanley reported 483,870 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 1.27M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 159,874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 34,883 shares to 175,333 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affimed N V (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 856,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).