Sun Life Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Oneok (OKE) as Shares Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut by $898,900 Its Position

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 1.34 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, down from 286,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,067 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Management has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.05% or 2,864 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 488,776 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Pa holds 5,259 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sigma Planning has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 15,853 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Lp holds 8.36 million shares or 8.33% of its portfolio. Fil owns 60,144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 979,300 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 985 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 204,713 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Indexiq Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,102 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,975 shares to 5,937 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,700 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 38,072 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 6,108 shares. Mcrae stated it has 2,000 shares. Kcm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,606 shares stake. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 1,835 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 179,004 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company accumulated 23,007 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 232,705 are owned by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel. Portland Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community National Bank Of Raymore owns 98,943 shares. Westchester Cap Incorporated invested 3.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.