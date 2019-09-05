Sun Life Financial Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $804,583; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Holds Stake in Northern Tr (NTRS)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 16,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 677,114 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 13,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 26,122 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 39,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,897 shares to 842,456 shares, valued at $45.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,379 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 61,717 shares to 233,883 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 118,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings.