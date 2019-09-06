Sun Life Financial Has Lowered Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $328,680; Stock Value Declined; Best Buy (BBY) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 34,518 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 45,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.25 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 101,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 469,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, down from 570,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,034 shares to 25,546 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 61,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $218.65M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 150,029 shares to 323,605 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).