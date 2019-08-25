Sun Life Financial Has Lowered By $473,099 Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake; Credit Agricole S A Increased By $2.29 Million Its Fireeye (FEYE) Holding

Credit Agricole S A increased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 90.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 142,977 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 301,214 shares with $5.06M value, up from 158,237 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 30.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 11,539 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 26,054 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 37,593 last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $24.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 1.13% above currents $44.99 stock price. FirstEnergy had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) rating on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cetera Advsr has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cleararc Cap stated it has 12,229 shares. Asset Strategies Inc holds 1.44% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 147,621 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 30,120 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has 3.64 million shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 456,072 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 246,627 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.07% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 95,626 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 2,131 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0.01% or 1.62 million shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.19 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 8,323 shares to 39,440 valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 71,229 shares and now owns 73,281 shares. Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy’s Diversity and Inclusion Programs Honored by Crain’s Cleveland Business – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 13,048 shares to 51,822 valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Asgn Inc stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP reported 36,821 shares. Amp Limited reported 28,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 17,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Parametric Limited Liability accumulated 586,994 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication has invested 0.08% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cibc Mkts stated it has 11,998 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 27,717 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce accumulated 150 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 7,858 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company has 2.49M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBS, FEYE, CIEN – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FireEye Continues To Sink On Weak Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: FireEye Shows ‘Encouraging Signs Of Growth,’ But ‘More Pain Ahead’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DXC Technology Acquires Syscom, Boosts Presence in Norway – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. FireEye Inc has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 42.22% above currents $13.5 stock price. FireEye Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.