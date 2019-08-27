Sun Life Financial Has Cut Ppl (PPL) Position; Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares (PRGO) Shorts Increased By 10.74%

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 22.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 14,470 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 49,764 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 64,234 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 1.17 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRGO) had an increase of 10.74% in short interest. PRGO’s SI was 5.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.74% from 4.76 million shares previously. With 1.22 million avg volume, 4 days are for Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRGO)’s short sellers to cover PRGO’s short positions. The SI to Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.88%. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 166,847 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 71.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Perrigo Company plc shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Perrigo Company plc has $54 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 9.27% above currents $45.76 stock price. Perrigo Company plc had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 11.45% above currents $29.16 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. UBS maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

