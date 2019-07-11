Sun Life Financial Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $413,525 as Share Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Held by Stanley Capital Management Llc

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 34.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,937 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 8,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares to 82,369 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 58,113 were reported by Paragon Mgmt Lc. Bollard Ltd Com accumulated 44,430 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 6,016 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 2.21M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 4.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadinha & Limited Com holds 3.95% or 144,165 shares. Ar Asset invested 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,989 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 1.37M shares. Chatham Cap Grp stated it has 60,587 shares. Economic Planning Group Adv reported 21,068 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Llc reported 0.65% stake. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Uber, Bank of America and AT&T – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Gp holds 0.06% or 9,740 shares in its portfolio. Westend Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fil Limited reported 2.94M shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,556 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 73,500 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 83,000 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 16,483 shares. Madison Investment invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Llc reported 100,178 shares stake. Moreover, Martin Inv Management Lc has 2.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 367,123 shares. Leavell Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 182,064 are held by Kessler Gp Ltd. First Bankshares invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First National Trust has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).